SPOTTED: Albino deer becomes city treasure in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Driver after driver are slowing down along Old Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, all in hopes of catching a glimpse of rare site.
Stephanie Dieleman lives along the rural road.
Like clockwork, she expects to see more traffic at sunrise and sunset.
Drivers roll down the road almost every evening, sometimes coming to a near stop.
All of their attention is on the field behind Dieleman’s home.
That’s where you can catch a glimpse of Cape Girardeau’s treasured albino deer.
Like most, Dieleman was surprised to see it there when she moved to town in November of 2018.
“I grew up in Iowa I’ve never seen an albino deer, my uncles are hunters, one’s a taxidermist and he had never seen one,” Dieleman said.
Joni Hand makes it a point to drive down Old Sprigg often, just to see the deer.
“It’s amazing, especially when it’s close to the road one of the times I saw it, it was close enough I could see it’s pink eyes, which was amazing and the whole thing is white,” Hand said.
Hand is an art history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
She says white stags like this one have actually been used as a mythical symbol for Christ, an image of purity and strength dating all the way back to the Middle Ages.
Back then it was a traditional practice to give symbolism to animals.
“For instance Richard the Second, who was King of England in the 14th century adopted the white stag specifically as his emblem, having to do with trying to appropriate the idea of purity for his own which was common with the royals,” Hand explained.
Native Americans even believed the albino deer to be a spiritual symbol for prophecy, a sign forewarning change.
Centuries later, it’s lost most of its meaning.
Now, it’s merely an anomaly.
Like blue eyes, albinism is a recessive trait, but according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, it’s a lot more rare.
“When they are albino they have a genetic variation where they produce no pigment in their skin, tissues or hair, so they appear totally white to us,” naturalist Kevin Brunke said.
That makes albino deer stand out to not only us.
“They can’t hide from predators and typically albinos have a little worse vision then the regular deer,” Brunke said.
For a deer to become albino, both its mom and dad must have the trait for it manifest into their offspring.
Interestingly, this might not be the only one roaming Cape Girardeau.
Hand said she’s seen one near the Osage Centre, as well.
“It makes you feel good when you see it, because it’s such an unusual thing,” Hand said.
Once a mythological feature, now a city treasure, of sorts.
“It really is a wonderful thing and just another reason that Cape Girardeau is such a special place really,” Hand said.
