Special Olympics cancels state summer games in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Special Olympics Missouri has decided to cancel its state summer games in Jefferson City after a tornado hit the area.
The Training for Life Campus suffered damage. All operations at the building have been suspended, according to Special Olympics Missouri.
“Our staff’s top priority is always the athletes. They would move mountains to make sure the athletes have quality competition. As the chair of the SOMO Board of Directors, I must look out for the well being of our organization," said SOMO Board Chairman Gary Wilbers. "As a board, we cannot in good conscience expect our team to execute these games after suffering the devastation of losing the campus that they, and so many of you, have worked so hard to make a home for our athletes. Their physical, emotional and mental health must be the top priority at this time as we rebuild the Training for Life Campus.”
More than 100 volunteers were at the campus Friday to help clean up.
Jefferson City High School, Helias High School, Mizzou Baseball, GFI, Gibbs Center and other Special Olympics Programs donated their time.
Individuals and businesses interested in donating to the rebuild efforts can text SOMOREBUILD to 71777.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.