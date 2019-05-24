SIU offering free children dental clinics this summer

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Children in the southern Illinois area will get the opportunity for free dental care this summer.
The free preventive dental services are through the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.
Fourteen clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no appointment necessary. However, no new patients will be accepted after 1:30 p.m.
Children who are members of the “AllKids” program should bring their medical card.
Clinic dates and locations:
- June 13 – Marion: Boyton Street Community Center, 501 W. Boyton St.
- June 14 – Du Quoin: Du Quoin United Pentecostal Church, 1311 S. Washington St.
- June 20 – Murphysboro: Murphysboro Youth and Recreation Center, 1818 W. Walnut St.
- June 21 – Carbondale: Bethel A.M.E. Church, 314 E. Jackson St.
- June 27 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
- June 28 – Benton: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 403 E. Park St.
- July 11 – Murphysboro: Summer lunch program at Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive.
- July 12 – Cobden: Cobden First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St.
- July 19 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
- July 25 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
- July 26 – Marion: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 8160 Express Dr.
- July 30 – Carbondale: Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, 604 N. Marion St.
- Aug. 1 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
- Aug. 2 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
For more information, contact Natalie Richardson, program manager and dental hygienist in SIU Carbondale’s School of Allied Health, at 618/453-7223.
