Poplar Bluff VA welcomes new chief of staff with hefty resume

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center has a new chief of staff with a pretty hefty resume.
He was over every health care facility in Iraq during the early stage of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Dr. Donald Gagliano may be new to the VA and to Poplar Bluff but he’s no stranger to veteran health care and leadership.
“Me, personally, I am an ophthalmologist by training, I am a retina specialist and most of my career was in the military. I retired as a Colonel in 2013,” said Gagliano.
During his time with the Army, Dr. Gagliano commanded the 5th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, the 28th Combat Support Hospital and the Fort Campbell Community Hospital. But, perhaps his biggest leadership role was commanding the 30th Medical Brigade in Iraq from 2002-2004.
“I was the executor, the architect, and executor of the largest health care operations in recent warfare,” said Gagliano.
He said in his role overseas, he was not only in charge of medical services for the American Armed Forces but also for the people of Iraq.
“When we decided to invade and occupy the country we suddenly became an occupying force, so by the rules of land warfare the medical leader becomes, not just the owner of health care for the coalition forces, but also the owner for health care for the occupied country,” said Gagliano.
He led a brigade with 78 units and more than 5,000 soldiers.
“My job was to one ensure we had the necessary capabilities to execute the combat operations, the necessary capabilities to execute the health care of our forces and now also put in place an organize the health care for all of the Iraqi host nation members,” said Gagliano.
Dr. Gagliano has one message for those who didn’t serve.
"When you say thank you for your service remember what you’re saying is thank you for your willingness to give up your life for me,” said Gagliano.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.