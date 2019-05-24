MO Governor signs bill prohibiting abortion past 8 weeks, opposition reacts

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 126 on May 24.
The bill, also referred to as the “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act." It prohibits an abortion in a non-medical emergency past eight weeks of gestation and ensured the protection of a woman’s safety according to a release from the governor’s office.
“By signing this bill today, we are sending a strong signal to the nation that, in Missouri, we stand for life, protect women’s health, and advocate for the unborn,” Governor Parson said. “All life has value and is worth protecting.”
According to Governor’s office officials the passing of this bill:
- Prohibits an individual from performing or inducing an abortion solely because of a diagnosis of potential for Down Syndrome in an unborn child or because of the race or sex of the unborn child
- Has an emergency clause that requires the written notification of a parent or guardian by the custodial parent or guardian of consent for an abortion to be performed on a minor.
- The definition of a pregnancy resource center is expanded with this bill for tax credit purposes to include facilities that provide assistance to families as well.
- Removes the sunset and cumulative tax credit cap beginning in 2021
- Increases the pregnancy resource center tax credit from 50 percent to 70 percent beginning January 1, 2021.
Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri released the following statements reacting to the signing of House Bill 126:
Planned Parenthood advocates called the bill one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills and stated the ban puts a patient’s health and life on the line.
The Governor also signed SB 21.
This bill adds Portageville, Riverside, and Fayette to the list of cities authorized to propose a sales tax for the purposes of improving public safety. The sales tax cannot exceed a rate of 0.5 percent.
This bill also modifies the City Sales Tax Act to allow cities to propose a sales tax for general city purposes at a rate not to exceed one percent instead of at a rate of 0.5 percent, 0.875 percent, or one percent. SB 21 bill contains an emergency clause and will become law upon the Governor’s signature.
