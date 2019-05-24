MO Governor signs bill prohibiting abortion past 8 weeks, opposition reacts

Parson signs Mo. abortion ban bill
By Jasmine Adams | May 24, 2019 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 6:18 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 126 on May 24.

The bill, also referred to as the “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act." It prohibits an abortion in a non-medical emergency past eight weeks of gestation and ensured the protection of a woman’s safety according to a release from the governor’s office.

“By signing this bill today, we are sending a strong signal to the nation that, in Missouri, we stand for life, protect women’s health, and advocate for the unborn,” Governor Parson said. “All life has value and is worth protecting.”

According to Governor’s office officials the passing of this bill:

  • Prohibits an individual from performing or inducing an abortion solely because of a diagnosis of potential for Down Syndrome in an unborn child or because of the race or sex of the unborn child
  • Has an emergency clause that requires the written notification of a parent or guardian by the custodial parent or guardian of consent for an abortion to be performed on a minor.
  • The definition of a pregnancy resource center is expanded with this bill for tax credit purposes to include facilities that provide assistance to families as well.
  • Removes the sunset and cumulative tax credit cap beginning in 2021
  • Increases the pregnancy resource center tax credit from 50 percent to 70 percent beginning January 1, 2021.

Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri released the following statements reacting to the signing of House Bill 126:

“Missouri Gov. Mike Parson just signed the kitchen sink of extreme abortion bans, with every dangerous provision they could pack in one egregious bill. He and his counterparts in Alabama, Ohio, Mississippi, and Georgia are showing the American people what it looks like to be out of touch with science and reality. Thousands of people in communities across the country have been standing up and speaking out against these unprecedented threats to women’s health, rights, and freedoms. We are in the fight of our lives and we will not back down.”
Dr. Leana Wen, President, Planned Parenthood Action Fund
“Gov. Parson has put the health and lives of Missouri women at risk in his race to make our state the one that overturns Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court. The vast majority of Missourians oppose attempts to undercut Roe and do not want politicians interfering in the doctor-patient relationship. These bans on safe, legal abortion will have real costs — expensive legal costs and human costs for the women and families who need reproductive health care.
M’Evie Mead, Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri

Planned Parenthood advocates called the bill one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills and stated the ban puts a patient’s health and life on the line.

The Governor also signed SB 21.

This bill adds Portageville, Riverside, and Fayette to the list of cities authorized to propose a sales tax for the purposes of improving public safety. The sales tax cannot exceed a rate of 0.5 percent.

This bill also modifies the City Sales Tax Act to allow cities to propose a sales tax for general city purposes at a rate not to exceed one percent instead of at a rate of 0.5 percent, 0.875 percent, or one percent. SB 21 bill contains an emergency clause and will become law upon the Governor’s signature.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.