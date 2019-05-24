MO Governor signs bill prohibiting abortion past 8 weeks, opposition reacts

“Missouri Gov. Mike Parson just signed the kitchen sink of extreme abortion bans, with every dangerous provision they could pack in one egregious bill. He and his counterparts in Alabama, Ohio, Mississippi, and Georgia are showing the American people what it looks like to be out of touch with science and reality. Thousands of people in communities across the country have been standing up and speaking out against these unprecedented threats to women’s health, rights, and freedoms. We are in the fight of our lives and we will not back down.”

Dr. Leana Wen, President, Planned Parenthood Action Fund