Man arrested on drug trafficking charge following investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation led to the arrest of a man in McCracken County, Kentucky on drug related charges.
Officials said on May 23 the McCracken and Marshall County Sheriff’s Offices conducted a joint investigation that led to the arrest of a McCracken County man for marijuana trafficking following the execution of a search warrant in the Farley area of McCracken County.
Michaels Allen, 27 of Paducah, is facing charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to officials, detectives received numerous complaints of illegal drug activity occurring on Yarbro Lane. The investigation led to detectives getting a search warrant for Allen’s residence at 1446 Yarbro Lane.
The search warrant was executed Thursday night on May 23. During the execution of the search warrant,
Allen attempted to run out the back door of the residence where detectives were waiting. Allen was taken into custody without incident.
Officials said just inside the door detectives located a loaded .45 caliber handgun that was in close proximity to drugs found inside the residence.
During a search of the residence detectives seized pounds of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, marijuana wax, a vacuum sealer, a money counter and approximately $14,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
