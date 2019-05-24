ISP announces Federal Firearm Licensees web page

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - State police in Illinois have announced a web page for Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) to certify their licenses with the ISP.
This is in compliance with a new state statute signed into law by the governor in January 2019. It takes effect on July 17, 2019.
The Firearm Dealer License Certification Act requires that: “Each licensee (to) file with the Department a copy of its license, together with a sworn affidavit indicating that the license presented is in fact its license and that the license is valid.”
It will be unlawful for a person or entity to engage in the business of selling, leasing, or otherwise transferring firearms without a valid certificate of license issued under the Act.
Provisions are made for retail and non-retail locations, as well as businesses that have single or multiple locations.
The statute gives the ISP 30 days to process applications for certification.
