Investigation underway after 1-year-old dies, found in pond

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 1-year-old has died after being found not breathing in a pond near her home.
911 received the call on Wednesday, May 22. CPR instructions were given over the phone until law enforcement and EMS arrived.
The child was taken to an area hospital and then to a regional hospital.
The sheriff’s office learned on Thursday, May 23 that the child had died.
The investigation continues.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and the Ky. Department of Fish & Wildlife.
