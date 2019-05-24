2 Ill. men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Illinois men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky.
According to the sheriff’s office, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Jackson Street after several traffic violations.
The driver was Robert Peterman, 38, of Simpson and a passenger, Jerry Bradley, 52, also of Simpson.
Detectives smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and said they could see illegal drugs. The men tried to hide the drugs, according to law enforcement.
Marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.
Both Peterman and Bradley were arrested and booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
