Water Patrol urges safety this Memorial Day weekend

LAKE WAPPAPPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - Even with Wappapello Lake expected to crest Saturday, the highway patrol’s water division says boaters should still be able to enjoy the holiday weekend.
Boaters will still find officers out on the water making sure everyone stays safe.
“When the lake is up and down you have to use extra precaution in different areas,”said Derek Emerson said.
Emerson takes his boat on Lake Wappapello at least two days a week and he says safety always comes first.
“Usually make sure you can see in front of you and stay out of trash, and I wouldn’t call it rescue, but I’ve had to tow a lot of people to the bank, ”he said.
That’s why the Water Patrol wants boaters to do their research before going out on rivers and lakes. Some areas can be more prone to debris than others .
“Holiday weekend, and all weekend on the waterway, is extremely important,”Walker said.
Water Patrol Trooper Richie Walker said they’ll be on the look out for life jackets especially on kids seven and younger.
“Its similar to putting a vest on that you would wear to work or something and just make sure it’s the proper fit for you,” said Walker.
Tracy Brotherton owns the Sundowner Marina, and she makes sure her customers know the basic rules before going out in the water.
“I always make sure people feel comfortable and know the law,” she said.
Derek Emerson said to make sure once you’re on the lake that you know exactly where you’re going.
“I see somebody that may be going somewhere and it may be shallow, you know, the boat will run up on dry ground - so its important you make sure where the river channels are," he said.
