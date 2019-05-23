Get ready! Heat and humidity is coming back.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a warm and muggy night across the Heartland. Isolated storms that developed earlier in the day have dissipated and we expect to remain dry for the remainder of the night. A ridge of high pressure is building into the area and this will cause very warm temperatures the next few days. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.