First Alert: Summer-like holiday weekend

(KFVS) - Warm and humid conditions are sticking around through the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Chief Meterologist Grant Dade says this evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling into the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.
Heading into the holiday weekend, we are looking to mainly dry, sunny and humid.
Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s over the entire weekend.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm. There will be a slight chance of an isolated storm across our far northern counties. Highs will range from the middle to upper 80s far north to lower 90s central and south.
The very warm temperatures look to stick around into the beginning of next week with our next big system bringing storms during the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.