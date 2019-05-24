First Alert Friday Forecast

A warm upper high over the southeastern U.S. will keep our weather ‘summer-like’ for the next several days….with a bit of fine print due to small chances of thunderstorms at times. Today and tomorrow are looking mainly sunny, hot and a bit breezy. Dew points were in the 70s yesterday but look to back down into the 60s for today and tomorrow, so not quite as muggy. Any thunderstorms that do manage to pulse up will have trouble against the upper high….but still can’t completely discount an isolated storm in the afternoons. A better chance of thunderstorms may develop on Sunday as a weak upper system brushes by to the north….but the best chance of active weather looks to stay mainly from about Farmington to Mt. Vernon.