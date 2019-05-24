Driver treated, cited for DUI in single vehicle rollover collision

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle collision on May 23.
The crash was on Eggners Ferry Rd.
According to deputies, they found busted beer cans in the area.
Officials said they made contact with the driver who is identified as Kenneth Odom. The odor of alcohol was detected on his person, officials said.
Deputies conducted a roadside breath test which confirmed the presence of alcohol.
Odom was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Officials said he was cited to court for DUI first offence due to receiving medical treatment by Deputy Maxlow.
