Deputies search for wanted female, stolen truck

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies said they are searching for a woman and a truck in Graves County, Kentucky.
Deputies were called out to a home on Dublin Hill Rd. on May 23 at 7:11 a.m.
Deputies said a Red 2001 Chevrolet Pickup truck was stolen from the owner’s driveway.
They conducted interviews and learned that a female by the name of Heather Wilson was in possession of the vehicle a few weeks prior.
Heather Wilson has active arrest warrants for theft by unlawful taking (automobile over $500 less than $10,000), probation violation felony offense, bail jumping first degree, possession of controlled substance first degree first offense methamphetamine, fleeing or evading police first degree on foot (from previous incident) and nine other misdemeanor and violation charges.
Wilson was last seen in this vehicle on the night of May 22 in the area of Central Rd in Southern Graves County.
The pickup truck was described as having blue lights around the license plate, a dent in the front driver’s side fender, a scratch on the tailgate and dual exhaust. The license plate on the vehicle is KY #642682.
Deputies said Wilson has active felony warrants out of Graves County and is believed to be avoiding service.
If you see Heather Wilson or the stolen truck please contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or your local law enforcement agency.
