Ramp and 1 lane of I-24 open at Calvert City exit in Marshall Co., Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash in Marshall County, Kentucky was blocking traffic.
According to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet dispatch reports a crash involving a semi and a passenger.
One lane of Interstate 24 heading westbound was blocked near the US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange. Officials said US 62 Ramp to I-24 westbound was also blocked at the Interchange.
As of 10:02 a.m. KYTC reported that the site is clear and all lanes are open.
Officials estimated that the roadway would be blocked for two hours.
Drivers on US 62 seeking to travel west on I-24 may detour via the KY 1523 connection to the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.