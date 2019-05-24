Charleston police investigate homicide after man found with gun shot wound

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A homicide is under investigation in Charleston, Missouri.
According to the Director of Charleston’s Department of Public Safety, Robert E. Hearnes on May 24 around 12:25 a.m. police received a call about a person shot.
Police were informed that the shooting happened on the gravel parking lot next to the Bowden Center, in the 700 block of Sy Williams .
Investigating officers found a male victim with a gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old D’Erick T. Menz of Charleston.
The investigation is ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
An autopsy is planned for Saturday, May 24 according to the county coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Charleston Department of Public Safety at (573) 683-3737.
The MO State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation.
We had an inadvertent misspelling in this story. We apologize for any misunderstanding or inconvenience.
