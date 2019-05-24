Cape Girardeau man arrested by SRT team on gun charge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police executed an arrest warrant Thursday night, May 23 to arrest a man wanted on a gun charge.
Cape Girardeau Police said they learned that Derrick D. Reed was inside a home at 612 Sycamore who was wanted on an arrest warrant.
Officers knocked on the door of the home and reported Reed refused to answer the door or leave the home.
The Cape Girardeau Special Response (SRT)Team was requested to execute the arrest of Reed and a search of the home. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers made this request because they noticed a few allegedly dangerous elements at the scene.
SRT took Reed into custody without any issues.
Reed, 28 of Cape Giradeau, was arrested on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
According to court documents, Reed is accused of displaying a semiautomatic handgun in an angry or threatening manner on Monday, May 20.
His bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.