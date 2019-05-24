Better Business Bureau warns of fake Veteran charities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Better Business Bureau is warning folks this weekend to watch out for Veteran charity scams.
Whitney Quick with the BBB said they see an influx in phone scams around holidays like Memorial Day.
She said the easiest way to tell if it’s a real charity or not is by the callers’ phone manners.
“If someone is being really pushy on the phone with you that is a red flag because you know they don’t need it right now. You can go on their website, read it there. Just be sure to do your homework so you aren’t giving your money to a scammer or anything like that.,” said Quick.
Quick recommended checking out a charity online before giving them any money.
