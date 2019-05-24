Bait, location suggestions and regulations for fishing at Rend Lake

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a fishing report for Rend Lake.
The lake is located in Franklin and Jefferson Counties in southern, Illinois.
At Rend Lake, fishermen can catch large mouth bass, crappie, bluegill, channel catfish and white bass.
Officials gave the following recommendations when fishing in the area.
Officials reminded fishermen that the use of minnow seine, cast net or shad scoop for bait collecting is prohibited within 1000 yards downstream of the lake, dam and spillway.
