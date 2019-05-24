Bait, location suggestions and regulations for fishing at Rend Lake

LARGEMOUTH BASS GOOD Spinner baits, rattle traps, and other surface baits. Reports of fish being caught around Gun Creek area and below the dam. Fish in shallow bays near brush cover and bushes. Fish around bridges and along the rocks. Natural structure along the creek channels 14” minimum length limit, six daily creel limit. One fish daily creel limit in ponds 14” minimum length.

CRAPPIE GOOD Small and medium minnows. Quarter-ounce, and 1/8 oz black or white jigs heads with Orange or blue jigs. Fishing is still okay in the bushes, however they are starting to catch some fish in a little deeper water around structure. 25 fish daily creel limit with no more than 10 fish 10 inches or longer

BLUEGILL GOOD Small jigs, worms, meal worms, wax worms, crickets. From shore try Sailboat Harbor and Mine 21 Road. Fish shallow with crickets, worms or small jigs. Set bait at half of water depth. Fish in the back of necks and on flat shallow banks and on the rocks. Fishing off the rocks has been good 10 fish daily creel limit in ponds

CHANNEL CATFISH EXCELLENT Large minnows, leeches, night crawlers, and stink bait. Try leeches in moving water. Drift fish the flats. Set line 3-4’ from the shore over rocks. Try the Waltonville Dam, Turnip Patch, and N Sandusky day-use area. All creeks and middle-back of coves. Six fish daily creel limit in ponds. Jugs must be attended at all times while fishing