Several arrested on drug related charges, child tests positive for meth, cocaine

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three people are facing meth related charges in Tennessee.
According to the sheriff’s office, they executed search warrants on Hwy. 45 north of Martin, Tenn. on Tuesday, May 21.
Marvin Borden, 59, was arrested in the back yard on a warrant out of Benton County. He had 5.5 grams of meth in his pocket.
Patricia Wecker, 55, had active warrants as well. Scales, meth pipes, baggies and other items were found at the home.
They are both charged with possession of a schedule two meth with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On May 23 deputies responded to a man passed out behind a steering wheel on Edwards Road near Sharon.
Thomas Shawn Lockhart, 54, of Greenfield had a bag of meth and was arrested for possession.
Also on May 14 meth, marijuana and hydrocodone was found along with a 9mm pistol at a home in Dresden on West N. Street.
One child tested postive for meth, cocaine and marijuana and other drugs.
Daniel Thomas and Jennifer Barner are facing child abuse and neglect charges that are pending.
