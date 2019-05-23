What you need to know May 23

What you need to know May 23
It is a sunny, but cool afternoon in Olive Branch, Ill. (Source: CNews/William Foeste)
By Jasmine Adams | May 23, 2019 at 4:29 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 4:29 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 23.

First Alert Forecast

Storms will fall apart through the morning.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will take over today allowing for highs to get back into the 80s.

The weekend looks hot and humid, with isolated storm chances on Saturday.

More scattered storms possible on Sunday, especially in the northern half of the Heartland.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A ‘potentially hazardous asteroid’ with its own moon is set to pass by Earth this weekend.

A New York man gets an A for effort, but a T for ticket after making a construction paper inspection sticker.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.