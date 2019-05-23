What you need to know May 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 23.
Storms will fall apart through the morning.
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will take over today allowing for highs to get back into the 80s.
The weekend looks hot and humid, with isolated storm chances on Saturday.
More scattered storms possible on Sunday, especially in the northern half of the Heartland.
- Autistic Ill. teen allegedly verbally attacked for wearing military gear gets worldwide support from veterans.
- A mysterious water line leak was causing headaches for homeowners and business owners in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
- After several years of planning and fundraising, Murphysboro, Illinois will open a splash park.
- A 102-year-old veteran looks back on his service in WWII.
A ‘potentially hazardous asteroid’ with its own moon is set to pass by Earth this weekend.
A New York man gets an A for effort, but a T for ticket after making a construction paper inspection sticker.
