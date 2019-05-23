Warm and Humid Morning!

If you are heading outside this morning, you will not need the coats! Very warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and extremely humid conditions are taking over the Heartland. We will be watching the chance for strong storms that could clip our northern counties early this morning.
Thicker clouds look to stay in our northern counties today, but most of the Heartland will be partly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures expected to be even warmer in the upper 80s with humid conditions again. Heat index values will be in the low 90s. We will watch for the chance of pop-up storms during the afternoon.
Memorial Day weekend is looking to be very hot with heat index values in the 90s.
-Lisa
