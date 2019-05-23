Sex offender arrested for failing to register

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested on Wednesday, March 22 for failing to register as a sex offender.
US Marshals contacted Paducah police that George Fraction, 37, was living and working in Paducah as listed as “absconder or non-compliant” on the Illinois registry.
Probation and Parole said he had not registered in Ky.
He told detectives during an interview that he has lived in Paducah since 2018 and never registered in the Commonwealth.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
Other charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.