Murphysboro man sentenced on murder charges

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
Juwan Keith Jackson, 28, was sentenced Thursday, May 23 in Jackson County Circuit Court to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The deadly shooting happened in Murphysboro on October 24, 2016, and resulted in the death of Detrick Rogers of Murphysboro.
The investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Illinois State Police Forensic Science Lab.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.