Mo. train service suspended due to flooding from Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Train passengers hoping to get to or from Jefferson City, Missouri may have to find another way.
The Missori River Runner train service is suspended on Thursday, May 23. The train did not run on Wednesday of this week either.
Officials said this is due to flooding on the Missouri River.
Rail traffic is being rerouted from other parts of the state and officials said this causes congestion on the rail line.
Trains could experience delays of up to six hours.
Officials said Amtrak will notify passengers with reservations of the service change, and replacement bus service will be used in place of the train.
Check the Missouri River Runner Twitter page for updates. @MoRiverRunner
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.