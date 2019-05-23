Mo. Governor surveys tornado damage in Carl Junction, Golden City tornado an EF3

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will viewed tornado damage in Carl Junction, Mo. Thursday afternoon, May 24.
Gov. Parson was in the Briarbrook subdivision and meet with residents.
Earlier on Thursday, Gov. Parson surveyed tornado damage in Jefferson City.
The Governor also spoke by phone with family members of the Golden City residents who lost their lives after a possible tornado hit the community. At least three people were killed.
“The damage these tornadoes and severe storms cause is simply devastating, but I have been encouraged and inspired by the resilience and spirit of the storm survivors I’ve been fortunate to meet with today,” Gov. Parson said. “In a time of tragedy, Missourians once again came together and supported and cared for their neighbors, and our first responders acted with speed and skill to rescue survivors.”
The tornado in Golden City was also an EF3. It had peak winds of 142 mph and a path of 12 miles.
It started in Jasper, Mo. and ended in Golden City. The twister was on the ground for 22 minutes. There were three fatalities and 1 injury.
Gov. Parson also visited other communities hit by severe weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Due to the severe weather damage and flooding of parking lots, non-essential state employees in the Jefferson City area were instructed to remain home through Memorial Day and return to work on Tuesday unless otherwise instructed.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.