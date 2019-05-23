Memphis man charged after trying to forge prescription at Kennett, Mo. pharmacy

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Memphis, Tennessee man is facing charges after trying to pass a fake prescription at a pharmacy in Kennett, Missouri.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Eddie Blackshire, 36, was arrested escaped from police custody.
The man faces an enhanced sentencing range as he is charged as persistent felony offender based on felony theft, drug, and gun charges.
He is charged with the felony of forgery, fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance, and escape from custody.
Blackshire was being held on a $225,000 cash only bond.
