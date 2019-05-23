Man, woman arrested on drug, gun charges in Cape Giraradeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau County, Missouri couple are facing charges after an early morning search of their home turned up drugs and guns.
A search by law enforcement on early Thursday, May 23 at the home on Talequah Lane turned up a firearm, ammunition, controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Heaven L. Marsh and Jonathan RC Cochran were arrested and were each charged with possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Both are prior convicted felons.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the SEMO Drug Task Force, and the Cape Girardeau Police Department, assisted the Bureau of ATF all assisted in the operation.
