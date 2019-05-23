Illinois State Police enforcement on Memorial Day weekend

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State troopers will be looking for distracted drivers this holiday weekend.
Troopers will strictly enforce speeding, DUI, seat belt and distracted driving laws on Memorial Day weekend.
This is one of the busiest periods of the year for travelers.
The ISP is participating in the following safe driving initiatives over the holiday weekend:
· On Monday, May 20, 2019, the ISP collaborated with surrounding states for the Border to Border (B2B) initiative. The B2B initiative kicked off the 2019 Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign. The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 2, 2019.
· Friday, May 24, 2019, also kicks off a nationwide, four-day Combined Accident Reduction Effort (CARE). Operation CARE aims to reduce the number of crashes through strict traffic enforcement, in order to obtain voluntary compliance in the areas of: alcohol and drug-related offenses; maximum speed limit laws; and occupant restraint laws.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.