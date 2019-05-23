High water at Wappapello Lake closes campground days after it reopened

GREENVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - High water from Wappapello Lake has forced the closure of the Greenville Campground and Day Use Area ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the closure is to ensure the safety of visitors.
Camping reservations through June 9 will be canceled.
Wappapello Lake is predicted to crest less than 377.5 feet on Saturday, May 25.
The closure comes after the Greenville Campground reopened on May 20. The camping area was closed after record flooding in spring of 2017.
The following facilities are closed due to high water:
- Chaonia South Boat Ramp
- Snow Creek Campground
- Greenville Boat Ramp
- Greenville Campground and Day Use Area
- Redman Beach
- Rockwood Beach
- Peoples Beach
- Rockwood Point Boat Ramp
- Rockwood Landing Boat Ramp
- Peoples Creek Recreation Area
- Peoples Creek Lower Campground
- Possum Creek Boat Ramp
- Pisos Point Boat Ramp
- Sulphur Springs Boat Ramp
- Several remote boat ramp and access areas
The following facilities remain open for use:
- Chaonia North Boat Ramp
- Eagle Point Recreation Area
- Peoples Upper Campground
- Redman Creek Recreation Area
- Redman East and West Campground
- Spillway Recreation Area
- Sundowner Boat Ramp
- Several remote boat ramps and access areas
