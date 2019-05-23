First Alert Thursday Outlook

A highly amplified pattern continues across the U.S….with a deep cold trough in the west and an upper ridge in the Southeastern U.S. This is resulting in some pretty extreme conditions…from late-season snow in the Rockies to summer-like heat in the southeast. The middle of the country continues to experience periods of severe weather and flooding. Here in the Heartland we have a slight risk of a shower or storm brushing our northern counties in SE MO and S IL today, but overall we are beginning to dry out and warm up. Highs this afternoon should range from the mid 80’s north to near 90 in the south…lows tonight again in the mid 60s to around 70.
The next few days will bring a taste of early summer as the upper ridge over the Southeast builds into our region. Highs will be close to 90, with dew points near 70….more like late June than late May. Storm chances should be pretty low….except for a slight uptick on Sunday as the upper ridge flattens temporarily with a passing upper disturbance. Otherwise…our early summer pattern should hold for the holiday weekend and into the middle of the next week. Currently it does look as though storm chances will begin to increase again later next week.
