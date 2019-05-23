First Alert Thursday Outlook

A highly amplified pattern continues across the U.S….with a deep cold trough in the west and an upper ridge in the Southeastern U.S. This is resulting in some pretty extreme conditions…from late-season snow in the Rockies to summer-like heat in the southeast. The middle of the country continues to experience periods of severe weather and flooding. Here in the Heartland we have a slight risk of a shower or storm brushing our northern counties in SE MO and S IL today, but overall we are beginning to dry out and warm up. Highs this afternoon should range from the mid 80’s north to near 90 in the south…lows tonight again in the mid 60s to around 70.