First Alert: Pop-up storms possible, mild temps

(KFVS) - The Heartland is getting a taste of summer with the warmer temperatures and humidity.
We have a slight risk of a shower or storm brushing our northern counties in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this afternoon, but we’ll be mostly dry.
Grant Dade says there is a slight chance we could see a severe storm before the sun sets.
Highs will be in the mid 80s North to near 90 in the South.
Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s to 70.
Memorial Day weekend is looking to be very hot with heat index values in the 90s.
