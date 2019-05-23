First Alert: Pop-up storms possible, mild temps

First Alert 10pm forecast 5/23
By Jasmine Adams | May 23, 2019 at 4:37 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 10:28 PM

(KFVS) - The Heartland is getting a taste of summer with the warmer temperatures and humidity.

We have a slight risk of a shower or storm brushing our northern counties in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this afternoon, but we’ll be mostly dry.

Grant Dade says there is a slight chance we could see a severe storm before the sun sets.

Radar Loop

Three hour radar loop. The upper ridging I spoke of moving in seems to be winning. Storm near Piedmont has been rotataing the whole time, but it is not strong rotation. Also, the over alll strength of the storms is deminishing rapidly as you can see.

Posted by Grant Dade KFVS on Thursday, May 23, 2019

Highs will be in the mid 80s North to near 90 in the South.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s to 70.

Memorial Day weekend is looking to be very hot with heat index values in the 90s.

