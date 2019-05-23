Father of juvenile involved in fight points weapon at another man

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charged after police in Mayfield, Kentucky said he brandished a firearm at another person.
Police said they responded on May 22 around 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of South 11th and Beech Streets.
Officers were informed that a fight between juveniles was in progress.
According to police, the father of one of the juveniles arrived during the altercation. Police said he brandished a firearm and pointed it at another man.
Police made contact was with David Jones, 53 of Mayfield, in the area.
Jones admitted to having a firearm, and having it on his person during the altercation.
Statements were obtained from the witnesses, and Jones was placed under arrest.
Jones was transported to Graves County Jail for booking, charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree.
