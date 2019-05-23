Committee members named for aquatic facility in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A total of 21 community members will form a committee that will provide recommendations to the city council and public school board for features to be included in a new community pool.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board President Jeff Glenn will serve as chairman and Gayle Conrad will be the committee secretary. The committee is expected complete its work this fall.
According to a press release from Cape Girardeau Public Schools, the members include athletic directors from local school districts, swim club representatives, a city council member, representatives from Cape Parks and Recreation, two former mayors leading an effort to raise additional funds, and a number of other community members representing various interest groups.
Members include:
- Jeff Glenn, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education
- Stacey Kinder, Cape Girardeau City Council Member
- Dave Cantrell, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Board
- Penny Williams, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation STaff
- Clay Hahs, Swimming Club Representative
- Ryan Davis, Swimming Club Representative
- Tyson Moyers, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Athletic Director
- Jeff Graviett, Notre Dame Athletic Director
- Sam Sides, Saxony Athletic Director
- John Martin, Jackson Public Schools Athletic Director
- Brady Barke, Southeast Missouri State University Athletic Director
- Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck, People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH)
- Jimmy Wilferth, Saint Francis Medical Center
- Shawna Hoffman, SoutheastHEALTH
- Aaron Dombrowski, Jefferson Elementary Parent
- Harry Rediger, Community
- Jay Knudtson, Community
- Adrian Taylor, Community
- Wyky Jean, Community
- Cantrell Andrews, Community
- Harry Kiefer, Community
The first meeting is June 5, 2019 at the Cape Chamber of Commerce office. It begins at 4 p.m.
