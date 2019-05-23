Coast Guard issues water restrictions on Mississippi, Illinois Rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Coast Guard has closed portions of the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers to all vessel traffic due to extremely high water levels and fast moving currents near St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, May 23.
The St. Louis Harbor is closed from mile marker 179 to mile marker 184 on the Mississippi River. A no wake order has been issued on the Illinois River from mile marker 10 to mile marker 80.2 according to the US Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard strongly encourages southbound transits between mile marker 179 and mile marker 168.5, the JB Bridge, on the Mississippi River only occur during daytime hours.
The U.S. Coast Guard captain of the port determines when to issue a river closure.
