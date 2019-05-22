24-year-old communicates with juvenile online, faces charges related to child sexual exploitation

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police said a man was arrested on May 21 on charges related to child sexual exploitation.
Stephen Crocker, 24 is charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor first offense and one count of prohibited use of electronic means to procure a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Crocker was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.
State police said Crocker was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation began after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered the suspect communicating with a juvenile online and the distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Officials said they executed a search warrant at a residence in Princeton on May 21.
Equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
