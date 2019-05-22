What you need to know May 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 22.
We are tracking light to moderate rain moving across the Heartland, this morning.
Lisa Michaels said today will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the mid 80s and humid conditions again.
A pop-up storm is possible during the afternoon, but the main area to keep an eye on will be western Kentucky and Tennessee with higher chances of stronger storms.
Most of the Heartland should stay dry tonight except our northern counties which could encounter some strong/severe thunderstorms into early tomorrow morning.
It will be very warm with the upper 80s staying around through the beginning of next week.
- As we inch closer to Memorial Day, it is a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
- A Tornado Watch was issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri in the Heartland until 3 a.m.
- Heartland students experiment growing vegetables.
- The St. Louis Blues advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Fans are calling for Danny Devito to play Wolverine.
Washington is the first state to approve composting as an alternative to burying or cremating human remains.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.