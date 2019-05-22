A Wet Morning

We are tracking light to moderate rain moving across the Heartland. Today will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the mid 80s and humid conditions again. A pop-up storm is possible during the afternoon, but the main area to keep an eye on will be western Kentucky and Tennessee with higher chances of stronger storms.
Most of the Heartland should stay dry tonight except our northern counties which could encounter some strong/severe thunderstorms into early tomorrow morning.
It will be very warm with the upper 80s staying around through the beginning of next week.
-Lisa
