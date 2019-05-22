Watching for some showers and t’storms overnight into early Thursday

A warm night ahead, with lows only dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. More showers and thunderstorms will push into the Heartland late tonight into the morning hours on Thursday. These storms should weaken quickly as the move in, but a few could still be strong as they push into our north and western counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. These storms will fall apart through the morning, and mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will take over allowing for highs to get back into the 80s. The weekend looks hot and humid, with isolated storm chances on Saturday. More scattered storms possible on Sunday, especially in the northern half of the Heartland.