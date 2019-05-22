I-57 reopened after deadly crash at I-64/I-57 split in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A multi-vehicle, deadly crash shut down lanes of traffic on two interstates in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, May 22.
According to Illinois State Police, at around 9:19 a.m., a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a tanker trailer shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at Woodlawn and the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at Dix.
This was between the 95 mile marker exit and North I-57/I-64 split.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., all lanes were open.
Troopers say a white 2005 Dodge Dakota was going north on I-57, just south of mile post 96, when the driver lost control and crossed the median to the west of the north lane, into the path of a blue 2018 Peterbilt truck-tractor hauling a tanker trailer.
They say the Dodge Dakota continued north in the southbound lanes, hitting a white 2011 Ford Escape before coming to a rest in the grass median to the east of the southbound lanes.
According to ISP, the Escape also came to a rest in the median.
The driver of the truck-tractor was identified as 53-year-old Randal S. Barkley of Waukesha, Wisconsin and the driver of the Ford Escape was identified as 56-year-old David M. Law of Carlyle, Illinois.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota was not identified pending family notification.
