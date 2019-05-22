Salute to Heroes Week featuring Staff Sgt. Mike Probst

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As we inch closer to Memorial Day, it is a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
It’s also a good opportunity to thank those who continue to serve.
One Cape Girardeau family knows first-hand what it takes to serve and protect. Every single member of the family has to make sacrifices.
With five children, Mike and Ashley Probst are definitely busy.
“It’s pretty much non-stop,” said Mike Probst.
“It’s chaotic, and it’s a little messy,” said Ashley Probst.
But, Mike and Ashley wouldn’t have it any other way. They also wouldn’t trade Mike’s job for anything.
“After this long it has become part of who I am,” said Mike Probst.
Staff Sergeant Probst enlisted in the Army in 2004 and was deployed to Iraq a year later. He continued in the reserves until 2011.
He got out, thinking he was done with the military.
“But then I really missed it and enjoyed it and wanted to go back,” said Staff Sgt. Probst.
So, he re-enlisted with the Missouri National Guard.
"We had the mutual decision to go back in,” said Staff Sgt. Probst. “It wasn’t something I did on my own.”
“It was one of those things, if this is what you want, I will support it,” said Ashley Probst. “As long as you’re happy doing what you’re doing we will make it work. I think as a military spouse that’s how it has to be.”
She said that, even knowing there’s a good chance Mike will be called to serve far from home. That happened recently, when he was gone for almost a year to Qatar.
“We did a lot of face timing,” said Ashley Probst. “He stayed up super late and got up super early so he could talk to the kids which made it really easier.”
It was hard on Mike knowing when he left the children his youngest was a baby, and when he came home she was a toddler.
“Missed her first birthday, missed her learning to walk and talk and all that kind of stuff,” said Mike Probst.
His homecoming though was extra sweet. Mike surprised the older children at their schools And, the littler ones were excited to see dad as he surprised them at home.
It’s tough when he’s gone, but it’s a sacrifice they’re all willing to make.
“You just have to do it, life goes on,” said Ashley Probst. “It doesn’t just stop because he goes to another country. The kids still have soccer and clubs and babies still wake up in the middle of the night.”
“It’s hard missing that stuff, but it’s something I’ve always felt called to be in the service,” said Mike Probst.
He hopes this Memorial Day you take the time to remember all who gave their lives for our country, and continue to defend and protect.
“Just to be able to celebrate that self-sacrificing attitude and the things these guys did for us in the past and even now,” said Probst.
It’s something his 10-year-old daughter has learned to embraced.
“They fight for our freedom and they have to go away from their families for a long time and serve, sometimes whenever they don’t want to,” said Alannah Bierbaum, Mike and Ashley’s daughter.
Staff Sergeant Probst also works with the Missouri Veterans Commission as a veterans service officer. He helps fellow veterans to get the benefits they’re eligible for through the VA.
