Paducah Riverport Authority and Southern FS partner to build state-of-the-art fertilizer handling facility

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority and Southern FS have come together to construct a state-of-the-art Fertilizer Handling Facility.
The Riverport Authority has reached a 10-year lease agreement with an additional 10-year extension.
The process began in July 2018, when the Riverport Authority advertised a request for qualifications for the construction, lease and operation of a fertilizing handling facility. Sealed bids were made and Southern FS outbid for the lease.
“A Southern FS-owned facility will allow us to operate at a high capacity and ensure continued supply of fertilizer products to local customers and others throughout the region,” said Alan Kirby, Southern FS General Manager.
Kirby said the current facility will remain operational until the new one is complete, which is expected to be done by the end of 2019.
“The signing of this agreement will continue to offer out region’s agriculture partners a well-established supply chain with Southern FS for our four-state region,” said Bill Miller, the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority Executive Director. " We are excited to continue the relationship with Southern FS through this hybrid public-private venture."
