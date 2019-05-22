One killed in late night house fire; Arson investigator called in

NEBO, Ky. (KFVS) - A deadly house fire is under investigation in Hopkins County, Kentucky.
Fire crews were called around 11:54 p.m. to house fire at 11265 Nebo Rd., in Nebo, on Tuesday, May 21.
It was unknown if anyone was inside the home.
After a search, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the homeowner, 66-year-old William D. Phillips, was found deceased.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KSP said an Arson Investigator was called to the scene.
Nebo, Madisonville, Manitou, Richland, Hanson and Anton Fire Departments, Medical Center EMS, and the Hopkins County Coroner’s Office also responded to the fire.
