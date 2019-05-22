One driver hurt after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Early morning rain likely played a roll in a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, May 22.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Explorer travelling West on Blandville Rd. hydroplaned into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe.
The driver of the Tahoe, 48-year-old David Lee of Cunningham, Ky., received non-incapacitating injuries. An ambulance transported Lee to an area hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Explorer, 57-year-old Steven Giles of Marion, Ky., was reportedly not hurt in the crash.
Blandville Rd. was closed in both directions for approximately one hour for investigators, vehicle removal and clean-up.
Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department and Stinnett’s Towing assisted at the scene.
