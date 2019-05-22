Murray man charged with 22 counts of child sexual exploitation

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is facing charges related to crimes against children.
Corey Ray Hubbs, 51, of of Calloway County, Ky. was arrested on 22 felony charges of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Hubbs was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
After a search of his home on May 22, equipment was seized by police for forensic examination.
Hubbs was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.