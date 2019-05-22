Man arrested on several charges after traffic stop

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was placed under arrest after a traffic stop.
James E. Minton, 28 was arrested Tuesday afternoon on May 22 by police.
Minton was charged with failure to wear a seat belt, operating on suspended operator’s license, possession of marijuana and fugitive from another state warrant.
Minton was seen not wearing a seat belt, and a traffic stop was conducted according to police.
He was found to be operating a motor vehicle while on suspended operator’s license. Police also discovered that Minton had an active arrest warrant out of Illinois for operating of suspended operator’s license.
Police found marijuana after a search of the vehicle.
Minton was placed under arrest, and transported to Graves County Jail without incident.
