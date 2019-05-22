Man arrested on several charges after traffic stop

James Minton was arrested on several charges (Source: Graves County Jail)
By Jasmine Adams | May 22, 2019 at 7:47 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 7:47 AM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was placed under arrest after a traffic stop.

James E. Minton, 28 was arrested Tuesday afternoon on May 22 by police.

Minton was charged with failure to wear a seat belt, operating on suspended operator’s license, possession of marijuana and fugitive from another state warrant.

Minton was seen not wearing a seat belt, and a traffic stop was conducted according to police.

He was found to be operating a motor vehicle while on suspended operator’s license. Police also discovered that Minton had an active arrest warrant out of Illinois for operating of suspended operator’s license.

Police found marijuana after a search of the vehicle.

Minton was placed under arrest, and transported to Graves County Jail without incident.

