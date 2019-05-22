Mysterious water leak in Mt. Vernon caused very low water pressure for home and businesses

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A mysterious water line leak was causing headaches for homeowners and business owners in Mt. Vernon, Ill. Reports of low pressure started coming in out 7 a.m. on May 22.
The City of Mt. Vernon posted on Facebook that residents and businesses will have water through the night and all water will be restored by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Another updated is expected at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The City encourages you to conserve water and continue to notify them if you experience very low water pressure.
According to city officials, the leak is underground and is dumping 3,500 gallons of water per minute which could be emptying into another body of water, storm water or sanitary sewer lines. Over 2.5 million gallons of water have been released.
Any experiencing extremely low water pressure is asked to report it as (618) 232-6851.
As of 8:30 p.m. on May 22, official had not been able to locate the leak, but have allows water to be at full pressure west of I-57. Officials will continue to isolate areas and to determine where the leak is.
Mt. Vernon is receiving testing equipment through MABAS Division 45 to help find the leak.
