Jackson holds ribbon cutting for traffic signal

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic was steadily flowing through the new traffic signals as city officials in Jackson, Missouri were commemorating their new street addition.
The City of Jackson and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new traffic signal at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road in Jackson on Wednesday, May 22.
“It’s just another improvement that we have in traffic flow in the City of Jackson,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said. “Main Street is becoming a busier and busier thoroughfare for us so this is a way for us to keep the traffic moving; not only on Main Street but on Oak Hill here.”
Hahs said this should give people an easier time to getting to work, home, school and other places.
“With school here, Bent Creek, going to the interstate, it’s just being used a lot more,” Hahs added. “This is just a great thoroughfare to take some of the stress off of East Jackson Blvd. as well.”
The project was completed earlier than expected. Hahs thanks Fronabarger Construction and Koehler Engineering for doing a great job with the project.
