Missouri Highway Patrol has advice for Memorial Day weekend travelers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -If you’re planning on traveling for Memorial Day weekend the Missouri State Highway patrol has advice before you take off.
Even though texting and driving is not illegal for adults here in Missouri, troopers will be focused on distracted driving this holiday weekend.
Sgt Clark Parrott said, officers will be working 12-hour shifts keeping an eye on Interstates 55 and 57 especially on Friday and Monday.
He also warns drivers even if you’re traveling in town, we all need to put down our cellphones.
“Even on the local street here in Cape Girardeau or Poplar Bluff there’s going to be a lot of traffic and a lot of tourist coming in to the area and in experienced drivers we encourage them to leave your phones alone give it to somebody else and put it on silent or put it in the glove box,” said Sgt. Parrott.
Parrott said if alcohol is in your plans be sure to have a designated driver.
